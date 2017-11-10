Crimestoppers tips credited with nabbing Lynchburg theft suspect

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says tips to Crimestoppers helped them identify and arrest the man suspected of stealing electronic items this week from the Madison Heights Walmart. 35-year-old Allen Watson of Lynchburg faces grand larceny charges, and officials say he faces other outstanding warrants from Lynchburg.

