Current, former vice presidents to campaign for Gillespie, Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit northern Virginia this weekend to campaign with Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam. Northam’s campaign announced Tuesday that Biden and Northam will host a roundtable discussion on workforce development Saturday in Reston. Vice President Mike Pence plans to appear the same day with Republican nominee Ed Gillespie. The two are set to attend a rally in Abingdon, in southwest Virginia. The race between Northam, a pediatric neurologist and the state’s lieutenant governor, and Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman, is one of only two off-year gubernatorial contests in November. It’s being viewed as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump’s first year in office and as a preview of the 2018 midterm elections.