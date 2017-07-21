CVCC awarded $150,000 scholarship grant for nuclear industry studies

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has awarded a $150,000 grant to Central Virginia Community College, one supporting scholarships for students studying for jobs in the nuclear industry. Those studies are in machining, welding and nuclear technology. CVCC is one of five community colleges nationwide to be awarded such a grant, and the only one in Virginia.

From Central Virginia Community College: LYNCHBURG, VA – Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) has been awarded a $150,000 Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The primary objective of this NRC grant is to support scholarships for CVCC students who are studying machining, welding and nuclear technology and are interested in obtaining a job in the nuclear industry. CVCC Dean of Science, Math & Engineering, Dr. Cynthia Wallin stated, “We are thrilled to be one of five community colleges nationwide to be awarded such a grant, and the only one in Virginia. Due to our strong partnership with local companies such as BWXT and AREVA, this is a great opportunity for our students.”

CVCC plans to use the scholarships to draw students to the college’s associate degree, diploma and certificate programs that develop specialized job skills that are in demand by these companies, and their regional industry suppliers. This workforce and economic growth strategy provides a twofold benefit for the region. CVCC students will be able to gain the required technical skills and increase their employability and potential earnings without self-funding the cost of tuition and fees. Additionally, local industry will have a greater base from which to draw highly skilled workers. The CVCC Educational Foundation will be administering these scholarships.

Congress has authorized the NRC to provide federal funding opportunities to qualified academic institutions to encourage careers and research in nuclear, mechanical and electrical engineering, health physics and related fields to meet expected future workforce needs.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is an independent agency, established by the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, tasked with licensing and regulating the use of nuclear material to ensure adequate protection of public health and safety, and to promote the common defense and security, while protecting the environment.