Democrats request recounts in 2 Virginia House districts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Democrats have filed recount requests in two House of Delegates districts, and the challenges could determine partisan control of the chamber following elections that sharply reduced the GOP majority.

Democrats announced Wednesday they have asked for recounts in districts where Republicans hold razor-thin leads. One is in Northern Virginia and the other in Newport News.

A Democratic tidal wave earlier this month wiped out Republicans’ near supermajority in the House. The GOP currently holds a 51-49 House majority. Besides the two recount requests filed in court Wednesday, Democrats have filed a federal lawsuit over a close race in the Fredericksburg-area where election officials say several dozen voters were given the wrong ballot. That race could also head to a recount.

Recount results are expected to be completed next month.