As the General Assembly gets down to this year’s business, Republicans maintain control of both houses, but now, by the narrowest of margins in both chambers. And it wasn’t finally decided until just hours before the 2018 session opened. Our political analyst says despite pronouncements of cooperation, the party divisions over key issues remain as strong as ever. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

01-11 House of Delegates Wrap-WLNI-WEB