Developer to turn former Phelps Road School into 30+ apartments

The historic former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights may have new life as market-rate apartments in the next few years. Amherst County approved a redevelopment Performance Agreement with an experienced historic rehabilitation developer, Waukeshaw Development, to bring new vitality to the building and community. The former Phelps Road school is a historic property of significance to the Amherst community and Waukeshaw wants to invest at least $5,000,000 to redevelop, restore, and convert the building into 30+ market-rate apartments while maintaining the historic character of the building.