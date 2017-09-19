DMV faces $16 million shortfall, fees could rise

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles is facing an estimated operating shortfall of more than $16 million. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Virginians could see an increase in fees as a result. DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb told the House Appropriations Committee that one solution is to raise prices on vehicle titles, registration and driver’s licenses. Another idea is to allow the DMV to keep more of the money it collects for the departments of transportation and health. Holcomb also told the commission that the DMV lacks sufficient funds to operate even though it collects billions of dollars for the state. The DMV is a high-profile customer-service agency with wide-ranging responsibilities. They include the impending implementation of the federal Real ID law for enhanced security of driver’s licenses and other identification.