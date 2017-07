This year’s election is still more than three months away, but next year’s Virginia Senate race is already in the news. Within the last week, Corey Stewart announced his candidacy, and Tim Kaine announced key members of his campaign staff. WLNI Political Analyst Bob Denton says for better or worse, this simply reflects the current state of U.S. politics. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

