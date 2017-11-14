Dominion seeking to renew nuclear reactor license

MINERAL, Va. (AP) – Dominion Energy has begun the process of trying to renew its license to operate its North Anna nuclear power plant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Dominion has notified the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission of its intention. The renewal application would be filed in 2020 to continue operating the plant for another 20 years in Mineral, Virginia. The company expects to file a similar application for the Surry Power Station in 2019. The plants provide about 40 percent of the electricity consumed by Dominion’s electric customers in Virginia. Surry’s two reactors began service in 1972 and 1973. North Anna’s reactors began service in 1978 and 1980.