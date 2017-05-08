Driver charged with doing 128 mph on US 29 bypass

A Roanoke man was arrested early today for speeding – REALLY speeding. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Jonathan Hale was clocked at 128 miles per hour in a 70 zone. Officials say it happened north of Lynchburg on the US 29 bypass. Hale has been released on his own recognizance.

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: On Monday, May 8th deputies from the Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan P. Hale, 19, of Roanoke for Reckless Driving by Speed. At approximately 1:30 a.m., a deputy operating stationary radar on Rt 29 bypass near Rt 210 encountered a silver 2 door car traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. The vehicle was captured on radar at 128 mph in a 70 mph zone. Hale quickly acknowledged the deputy’s attempts to stop him, and he was taken into custody without incident.