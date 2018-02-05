Driver killed when tanker truck runs off icy Nelson County roadway

Morning ice is blamed for a fatal truck accident this morning in Nelson County. It happened along Tye River Road in the Gladstone area. Officials say a tanker truck carrying kerosene overturned after sliding on ice and struck a tree. State Police identify the driver as 69-year-old Andrew Woodson of Shipman.

From State Police: At 9:41 a.m., Monday (Feb. 5), Virginia State Police Trooper B.W. Stanley responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Gladstone community of Nelson County. A tanker truck traveling in the 7100 block of Tye River Road encountered an icy patch in the road. The driver lost control as the truck lost traction. The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, overturned and struck a tree. The driver, Andrew Woodson, 69, of Shipman, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. There was no leakage of the tanker’s load of kerosene.