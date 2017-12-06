E.C. Glass trainer earns statewide honor

Statewide honors for E. C. Glass High School athletic trainer Jen Armstrong: the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association selected her as this year’s Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year. Armstrong will be recognized in January at the association’s symposium.

Lynchburg City Schools news release: E. C. Glass High School athletic trainer Jen Armstrong was selected by the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association as this year’s Vito Perriello Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year. This award is given annually at the VATA Symposium in January to honor an Athletic Trainer who works in the secondary school setting and is considered by their peers to be an invaluable member of the athletic training community in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Ms. Armstrong will be recognized in January at the Annual VATA Symposium at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA. Congratulations Ms. Armstrong!