E.C. Glass trainer earns statewide honor

December 6th, 2017 | Written by:

(LCS Photo)

Statewide honors for E. C. Glass High School athletic trainer Jen Armstrong: the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association selected her as this year’s Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year. Armstrong will be recognized in January at the association’s symposium.

Lynchburg City Schools news release: E. C. Glass High School athletic trainer Jen Armstrong was selected by the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association as this year’s Vito Perriello Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year. This award is given annually at the VATA Symposium in January to honor an Athletic Trainer who works in the secondary school setting and is considered by their peers to be an invaluable member of the athletic training community in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Ms. Armstrong will be recognized in January at the Annual VATA Symposium at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA. Congratulations Ms. Armstrong!









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test