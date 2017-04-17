Easter tragedy: Madison Heights boy killed in traffic accident

A three-year-old Madison Heights boy died over the weekend when a pickup truck driven by his dad struck a tree. State Police say 24-year-old Timothy Fuller of Abingdon was driving Easter Sunday afternoon on Leesville Road a little south of Route 460 when the pickup left the road and hit the tree. Troopers say Noah Fuller was in a child safety seat, but the collision occurred on the passenger side, and the boy died at Lynchburg General Hospital. His father’s injuries are described as minor. Police say alcohol was not a factor.

(Continue reading for the State Police news release.)

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper J.W. Staton is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Sunday (April 16) at 2:34 p.m. on Leesville Road, less than a mile south of Route 460. A 1992 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling south on Leesville Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Timothy J. Fuller, 24, of Abingdon, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Fuller’s passenger and son, Noah J. Fuller, 3, of Madison Heights, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died. Fuller was in a child safety seat, but the impact of the crash with the tree was on the passenger side of the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Trooper Staton is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about it to please contact him at the Area 20 Office at 434-946-7101 or by email at area20@vsp.virginia.gov. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.