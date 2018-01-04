Eastern Virginia deals with Old Man Winter

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – The Hampton Roads region was bearing the worst of a winter storm that prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency. Dominion Energy reported more than 35,000 customers in southeastern Virginia without power Thursday morning. The Northern Neck region had 635 outages. Virginia State Police reported that from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, it received 212 emergency calls for service in its Chesapeake region, which includes Hampton Roads, including 101 crashes.