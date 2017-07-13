Ed Page entrance of Blackwater Creek Trail to be closed next week

The Ed Page entrance to Lynchburg’s Blackwater Creek Trail will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bike riders next Tuesday for maintenance. Old Langhorne Road will remain open for on-street parking as well as other nearby entrances.

From City of Lynchburg: On Tuesday, July 18, the Ed Page Entrance to the Blackwater Creek Trail, located at 1720 Old Langhorne Road, will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bike riders in order to accommodate maintenance in and around the parking lot. Old Langhorne Road will remain open during this time and be available for on-street parking. The East Randolph Place, Hollins Mill Park and other nearby entrances will remain open and available to access this key section of the James River Heritage Trail system. Should inclement weather occur on Tuesday, July 18, the work will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2017. For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 455-5876.