Eisenhauer pleads “no contest” to all charges, is promptly convicted

David Eisenhauer has entered a “no contest” plea for the abduction and murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell. It means that that while Eisenhauer did not admit guilt, he acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. A judge then convicted him on all charges. Eisenhauer is the former Virginia Tech student who had pleaded “not guilty” earlier this week as his trial began. He now faces up to life plus 15 years.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettit, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson and Nicole Lovell’s mother, Tammy Weeks, offered brief comments after the case concluded. Here are their full remarks:

