Environmental groups sue over pipeline permitting decision

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Several environmental groups are suing the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality over part of the permitting process for two proposed natural gas pipelines.The Dominion Pipeline Monitoring Coalition, Bold Alliance and Preserve Craig Inc. filed suit this week in Richmond Circuit Court. They’re challenging an approval DEQ granted in April that allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct the broader of two types of water quality reviews for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines.The suit alleges, among other things, that DEQ “acted arbitrarily and capriciously in finding that water quality protection requirements would be met” under that process.DEQ spokesman Bill Hayden says the department has no comment.A spokesman for the Corps’ Norfolk District says the more “comprehensive” review process could still be used.