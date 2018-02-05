Ex-Virginia Tech student heads to trial in girl’s slaying

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged with killing a 13-year-old girl.
David Eisenhauer, of Columbia, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder and abduction in the 2016 stabbing death of Nicole Lovell. The jury is expected to be chosen Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say Lovell climbed out her bedroom window to meet Eisenhauer after the two communicated through an instant messaging app. Her body was found three days later.


Eisenhauer told police he made plans to meet Lovell, but left when he saw how young she was.
Eisenhauer’s friend, Natalie Keepers, told police Eisenhauer killed Lovell because he feared she would expose their inappropriate relationship. Keepers is charged as an accessory and is scheduled to stand trial in September.









