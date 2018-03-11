Expect icy conditions for a mix of rain and snow

From VDOT : Rain, snow and a mix of the two will fall across much of the commonwealth beginning today (Sunday, March 11) and throughout tomorrow (Monday, March 12).

In the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), rain is likely late tonight before mixing with snow early tomorrow before changing to all snow and ending Monday evening. However, forecasts should be monitored carefully as slight changes in direction or temperatures can make a difference in outcomes.

Lynchburg District crews will report during the overnight. Plowing, with efforts concentrating on primary routes (those numbered 1-599) will begin once appropriate snow accumulations have occurred.

While snow is expected to end during the evening hours Monday, motorists should anticipate icy conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and ramps through Tuesday midday.

Motorists should get ready as well. First, monitor road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates will be posted to VDOT’s Lynchburg District Twitter account.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.