Falwells are safe in St. Martin but say services are down and destruction is widespread

September 6th, 2017 | Written by:

(Photo: @jonathanfalwell)

Thomas Road Baptist Church Pastor Jonathan Falwell tweets that he and his wife Shari are safe after Hurricane Irma  left a path of destruction across St. Martin, where there were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The Falwells were unable to leave the island before the hurricane arrived, so they rode out the storm in a shelter. Falwell says all services are down, there is no  power and no water, and the destruction is widespread with some buildings entirely gone.









