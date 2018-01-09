Fatal accident on US 29 near Altavista

State Police say a Delaware woman died in an accident on US 29 in Campbell County. It happened two days ago, but police released the information today. Officials say 24-year-old Porchia Henderson was headed north on 29 in the Altavista area when her vehicle left the highway and struck a tree.

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper D.L. Thomas is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Jan. 7, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. on Route 29 south of Lynch Mill Road in Altavista, Va. A 2000 Volvo S80 was traveling north on Route 29 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. The driver, Porchia B. Henderson, 24, of Middletown, Del., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.