FBI raids GOP consultant connected to 2013 Virginia governor’s race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ FBI agents raided the office of a Republican consulting firm in Maryland in connection with an investigation into the 2013 Virginia governor’s race. The FBI confirmed it served a search warrant Thursday in Annapolis, Maryland, but declined to elaborate. Kelley Rogers, president of Strategic Campaign Group, told reporters the investigation relates to work the consultant did for former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, the GOP’s 2013 gubernatorial candidate. Rogers told reporters that his firm settled a lawsuit brought by the Cuccinelli campaign after he lost the governor’s race to Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Rogers said the investigation appears to have stemmed from allegations in that lawsuit.