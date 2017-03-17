Federal appeals court declines to halt Virginia execution

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A federal appeals court has refused to put a Virginia death row inmate’s execution on hold so he can appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond issued an order Thursday declining the request from Ivan Teleguz, who is scheduled to be executed April 25.Teleguz was sentenced to death in 2006 for hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend but maintains he’s innocent. He asked the 4th Circuit last week to stay his execution so the high court could review his argument that he was denied the right to effective counsel.His attorneys said in a statement that Teleguz will now petition Gov. Terry McAuliffe to grant him clemency.