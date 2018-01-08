Federal appeals court likely to determine House of Delegates party control

January 8th, 2018 | Written by:

Potential party control of the House of Delegates is still not certain just one day before the General Assembly begins this year’s session in Richmond. A federal appeals court must rule whether to hear an appeal from Democrats to order a new election for a Frederickburg-area seat — and whether to keep the certified Republican winner from being seated. That one seat is likely to be the party control decider. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

01-09 ElectioN Lawsuit Wrap-WLNI-WEB









