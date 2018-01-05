Fight for Virginia House continues with court hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The long-running fight for control of the Virginia House of Delegates isn’t over. A legal fight over a closely contested House seat is set for a hearing in federal court Friday. It comes a day after a GOP candidate won a different seat when his name was drawn from a bowl. A federal judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging the results in a Fredericksburg-area race where at least 147 voters were given the wrong ballots. Democrat Joshua Cole lost the Fredericksburg-area seat to Republican Bob Thomas by 73 votes.

Republicans currently control the chamber 51-49 after Del. David Yancey’s was picked in a drawing Thursday as the winner of a race in Newport News. His opponent, Democrat Shelly Simonds, hasn’t conceded and could ask for a second recount.