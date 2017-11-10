Fire officials probe cause of TriTech fire in Appomattox

State Police and Appomattox County fire officials are working to determine the cause of last night’s fire at TriTech Solutions of Virginia in Appomattox. Officials say the front half of the industrial building was destroyed; that is the portion that houses the office area. The back half has smoke damage, but it was saved. No injuries are reported. TriTech is a metal fabrication business.

From the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department: AVFD was dispatched to a commercial structure fire this morning at TriTech just outside the Town of Appomattox. First arriving unit’s found heavy fire coming from the front office and smoke coming from the warehouse. Members made an interior attack and stopped the fire from spreading from the office to the warehouse. Units on scene were Appomattox Engine 1, 2, and 3 as well as Appomattox Ladder 7 and Tanker 5 Appomattox Fire had 21 members on scene Concord Fire Dept. Provided mutual aid assistance bringing two trucks and 11 firefighters, in all 32 volunteers responded to this incident. Special thanks to DRT and the Appomattox Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.