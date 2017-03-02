Altavista business owner plans to rebuild in wake of overnight fire

Campbell County public safety officials are working today to determine the cause of the overnight fire that destroyed an Altavista business. Crews were called to Altavista Appliance Home and Lawn Center and found flames coming through the roof as they arrived. The building is a total loss, but the business owner vows to rebuild. In the meantime, they’ll operate out of second building they own.

(Continue reading for the Campbell County news release.)

From Campbell County: The Campbell County Department of Public Safety is investigating a fire at Altavista Appliance in Altavista that occurred on March 2. Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild said that a call came in at approximately 2:22 a.m. as flames were showing from the roof at the business, located at 606 7th St., Altavista. Responding to the fire were the Altavista Fire Company, the Evington Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Public Safety, Lyn-Dan Volunteer Fire Department, and Altavista EMS. The Forest Volunteer Fire Department was called in later in the morning for additional resources and manpower. Fairchild said she was thankful that no one was injured from the fire. The fire is still under investigation by Campbell County Public Safety and the Virginia State Police.