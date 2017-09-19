Firm leading superintendent search wants to hear from you

The consulting firm that is leading the search for Lynchburg’s next Superintendent of Schools is offering you the opportunity to say what characteristics are important for that person to possess. You will be able to meet representatives from Ray and Associates Monday evening at 6-30 at Sandusky Middle School and at E.C. Glass Auditorium. Or you can fill out an on-line survey.

Click here to access the survey.

(Continue reading for the Lynchburg City School news release.)

Lynchburg – The Lynchburg City School Board has initiated its search for a new superintendent. To assist with that search, the school board has retained the services of Ray and Associates, a consulting firm that specializes in assisting school boards with the consideration of candidates. The school board feels that selecting and hiring a superintendent is its most important responsibility, and Ray and Associates is well equipped to assist the school board in conducting the thorough search necessary to find the type of educational leader that the Lynchburg community deserves.

On September 25, 2017, representatives from Ray and Associates will conduct interviews in order to gather information about the characteristics the Lynchburg community is seeking in a new superintendent. Members of the community are invited to meet with a representative from Ray and Associates on September 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. (Employees can attend a session for employees only at 5:30 p.m.) We are having concurrent sessions at Sandusky Middle School and in the Civic Auditorium at E. C. Glass High School. Also, the online survey at www.lcsedu.net will be open until 8:00 a.m. on September 26, 2017.