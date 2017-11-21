Florida man arrested after pursuit in Campbell County, Lynchburg

State Police say a Florida man faces multiple charges after a morning pursuit that started in Campbell County and ended in Lynchburg. Troopers say it started when Shawn Camper was clocked doing 83 on Route 29 near the airport. The resulting pursuit ended near Rivermont Avenue and VES Road. Troopers say Camper’s car struck two other vehicles during the chase, but nobody was seriously hurt.

From State Police: A Florida man is in custody following a pursuit that started in Campbell County and concluded in City of Lynchburg. Virginia State Police arrested and charged Shawn M. Camper, 27, of Plant City, Fla., has been charged with two felony counts of hit and run, two felony counts of eluding police, two counts of reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail. At approximately 8:26 a.m., a Virginia State Police Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding – 83 mph in a 60 mph zone – on Route 29 and Airport Road in Campbell County. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck two vehicles, one on Candler’s Mountain Road and a second vehicle on at the intersection of Rivermont Avenue and VES Road in Lynchburg. Moments at that same intersection, the trooper came in contact with the suspect vehicle and ended the pursuit. But the suspect driver, Camper, then fled his vehicle on foot. Camper jumped a brick wall and ran into a nearby yard where he was taken into custody by state police without further incident. No one was injured in the first crash. The driver of the second vehicle struck was treated for minor injuries. No state police personnel were injured in the incident. Camper suffered a minor injury when he jumped over the brick wall and was treated at the scene.