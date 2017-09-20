Former BB&T executive sentenced for stealing cash from bank vaults

A former senior vice-president with BB&T was sentenced to 14 months Tuesday for stealing cash from bank vaults she had access to — including the Boonsboro and Fort Hill branches. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 47-year-old Melissa Huffman of Roanoke had previously entered a guilty plea to an embezzlement count. As part of the plea agreement, Huffman made restitution of almost $32,000.

(Continue reading for the full U.S. Attorney’s office news release.)