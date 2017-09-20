Former BB&T executive sentenced for stealing cash from bank vaults
A former senior vice-president with BB&T was sentenced to 14 months Tuesday for stealing cash from bank vaults she had access to — including the Boonsboro and Fort Hill branches. The U.S. Attorney's office says 47-year-old Melissa Huffman of Roanoke had previously entered a guilty plea to an embezzlement count. As part of the plea agreement, Huffman made restitution of almost $32,000.
A former senior vice-president with BB&T, who stole cash from bank vaults to which she had access through her employment with the bank, was sentenced yesterday on federal embezzlement charges for which she previously pleaded guilty, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced. Melissa D. Huffman, 47, of Roanoke, Va., previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from a FDIC-insured bank. Yesterday, United States District Court Judge James P. Jones sentenced Huffman to imprisonment for a term of 14 month. As part of her plea agreement, Huffman made full restitution to the bank in the amount of $31,850. Between 2014 and December 2016, Huffman worked as a senior vice-president and regional branch operations manager for BB&T. As part of her official duties, Huffman had access to the vaults of BB&T’s banks throughout the Western District of Virginia. On several occasions, Huffman stole cash from the vaults she visited and caused the shortages to be attributed to subordinate employees at the banks. The branches from which she stole cash included Boonsboro, Fort Hill, Martinsville, Tanglewood, Tazewell, and Warrenton. The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the United States.