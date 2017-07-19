Former corrections officer charged with delivering drugs to Campbell County inmates

From Campbell County: On May 11, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Joel Rackley, 25, of Brookneal, on one count of conspiracy to deliver drugs to prisoners, one count of delivery of drugs to prisoners, and two counts distribution of a controlled substance. The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority. The investigation began in February 2017, when information was developed that Rackley, a former correctional officer at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center, was delivering prescription type medications to inmates at the facility. The offense dates ranged between Aug. 1, 2016 and Feb. 1, 2017. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated against other individuals.