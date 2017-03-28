Former President Bush to help Gillespie fundraise

March 28th, 2017 | Written by:

Ed Gillespie

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former President George W. Bush is set to host a fundraiser for Virginia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie.The Roanoke Times reports that the former president and wealthy businessmen will host Gillespie at a Dallas fundraiser tomorrow.Gillespie was White House counselor under Bush, who donated $25,000 to Gillespie’s political action committee last year.Tickets for tomorrow’s luncheon range from $1,000 to $25,000.Gillespie is facing state Sen. Frank Wagner and Corey Stewart, a one-time chairman of Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign, in the GOP primary.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test