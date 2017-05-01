Former VT tennis player walks back to Tech — and across the country — after brain tumor recovery

A former Virginia Tech tennis player is now walking across the country in hopes of inspiring others. It comes after a brain tumor radically changed his life, leaving him so weak that walking 15 minutes a day was all he could do. Sebastien Jacques has recovered from surgery, and he is walking through our region this way on his way to Tech — and then to California — in hopes of inspiring hope in others facing difficult circumstances. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here for Sebastien Jacques’ 5,000 km walk web site. His planned route will take him through the Rustburg area this week on his way to Roanoke, Blacksburg and, eventually, Santa Monica, California.