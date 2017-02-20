Former WDBJ7 news anchor raises $30,000 early in campaign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – A former Virginia news anchor whose girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 says he’s raised more than $30,000 during the first week of his campaign for the House of Delegates.The Roanoke Times reports that Chris Hurst announced the fundraising total during a campaign kickoff event on Saturday. He has yet to file a campaign finance report.Hurst quit his job as an anchor at WDBJ-TV to run as a Democrat in Virginia’s 12th District, which is currently represented by Republican Del. Joseph Yost.Hurst’s girlfriend and colleague, Allison Parker, was fatally shot while reporting for the station. Hurst said he considered running for office as he struggled emotionally to report on gun violence.Republicans have criticized him for his pro-gun control stance.