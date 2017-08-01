Four arrested after second burglary attempt at Lynchburg Arms & Shooting is thwarted

Four juveniles face multiple charges after law enforcement agencies thwarted the second larceny attempt in 11 days at Lynchburg Arms and Shooting Range. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the second attempt took place around 5:00 am Monday. Responding deputies and state troopers nabbed three juveniles running from the business, and two others in a nearby vehicle that had been stolen. Authorities say two of those arrested were involved in both break-ins. The sheriff’s office says more arrests are expected.

(Continue reading for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office news release.)

From the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: On July 31, at 5:06 a.m., Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm at Lynchburg Arms & Shooting Range, located at 113 Sunburst Road, Lynchburg. Once on the scene, the deputies observed three subjects run from the side of the building and discovered two other subjects sitting in a vehicle a short distance from the business. Deputies immediately took the two subjects from the vehicle into custody as they were on the scene of an attempted burglary in a vehicle that was confirmed stolen from Lynchburg. Other responding deputies and state troopers were able to locate the three subjects seen running from the business on the route 460 bypass east bound a short distance from Lynchburg Arms. These three subjects, all juveniles, have been connected to the attempted burglary of the Lynchburg Arms. A previous press release indicated that the Lynchburg Arms had been broken into on July 20 during which numerous handguns and rifles had been stolen. Video surveillance of the incident showed four suspects enter the building and leave with numerous handguns and rifles. Thus far the investigation has resulted in the arrest of four juveniles in connection with both incidents at the Lynchburg Arms. Two of these juveniles were involved in both incidents. The charges filed against the juveniles include burglary, attempted burglary, grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, wearing a mask in the commission of a felony, and possession of burglary tools. As of this press release, two stolen handguns belonging to Lynchburg Arms have been recovered. This investigation is on-going and more arrests are expected. Please direct questions to Maj. L.T. Guthrie at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580.