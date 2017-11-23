Franklin County Sheriff’s office investigates abduction, murder

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide and abduction that involves several events at several locations. Officials say it started with the report last night of an accident in Rocky Mount, at which point 55-year-old John Eames allegedly pulled out a handgun and got into the passenger seat of another vehicle. Eames later allegedly shot into several homes in the Glade Hill area, and as deputies caught up, shot himself in the head. Investigators say they then learned enough to check on a Rocky Mount home, where 80-year-old Dillard Nolen was found shot to death. Eames is hospitalized and faces multiple charges.

(Continue reading for the Franklin County Sheriff’s office news release.)