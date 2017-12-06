Fugitive captured after 12-hour standoff near Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A 12-hour standoff near the campus of Old Dominion University in Virginia ended with a fugitive taken into custody. News outlets report Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leuer says the man wanted on an outstanding federal arrest warrant had been hiding in the attic of a house under insulation, and was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson said officers were notified of the attempt to apprehend a fugitive at 1:35 p.m. Monday. Campus police and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted. ODU spokesman John Cawley said an alert sent at 2:30 p.m. instructed students and faculty to stay out of the area, a block away from the university’s convocation center. Further details haven’t been released.