Getting closer: school board to interview superintendent candidate finalists

November 29th, 2017 | Written by:

Lynchburg school officials put out the required notice today that over the next two weeks, school board members will conduct closed meetings to interview candidates for city school superintendent. The location or locations of those meetings will not be disclosed. It confirms previously announced plans to narrow down the candidates list to a final few and conduct interviews before making a final decision. An announcement is expected next month.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test