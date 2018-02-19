Gladys man killed when SUV leaves road, strikes tree

State Police say a Gladys man died Sunday after his SUV left State Route 40 about a mile west of US 501 near Brookneal and struck a tree. Troopers say 31-year-old Landon Gilliland was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper W.R. Wooding is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County. The crash occurred Feb. 18, at 1:15 p.m. on Route 40, 1.1 mile west of Route 501. A 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Route 40 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Landon B. Gilliland, 31, of Gladys, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.