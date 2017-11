Congressman Bob Goodlatte says 26 years in Congress will be enough, and he plans to leave office at the end of next year. But he expresses little doubt that the 6th District will continue to have conservative representation in Washington, and the nation’s current divisive political climate did not factor into his decision. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

