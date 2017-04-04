Goodlatte asks Homeland Security for all the info it has on Raymond Wood murder suspects
Congressman Bob Goodlatte is asking the Department of Homeland Security to provide the House Judiciary Committee information on the three suspects in last week’s murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood in Bedford County. In announcing the arrests Friday, Sheriff Mike Brown said all three are in the country illegally. Goodlatte seeks all the information Homeland Security has on each of the three.
Click here to read the full Goodlatte letter