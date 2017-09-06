Goodlatte: second special prosecutor needed, this one to investigate Hillary Clinton

Congressman Bob Goodlatte says he has no problem with the special counsel’s probe into alleged collusion last year between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he says a second special counsel should be appointed to look into Hillary Clinton. Areas would include alleged leaking of classified information and ties to foreign governments along with her private e-mail server.

