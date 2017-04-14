GOP hopefuls for Virginia governor show varied debate styles

Three Republicans vying to be governor of Virginia are showing markedly different styles ahead of the June primary.At a candidate debate yesterday at Liberty University, frontrunner Ed Gillespie largely ignored attacks from his opponents and focused his pitch on improving the state’s economy.Corey Stewart, a one-time chairman of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Virginia, positioned him as a politically incorrect fighter who would curb illegal immigration.And State Sen. Frank Wagner said he was the only candidate with the know-how and courage to fix the state’s real problems, including a need to raise the state’s gas tax to pay for transportation projects.Virginia and New Jersey are the only states set to elect new governors this year and the high-profile contests could provide a window into Trump’s popularity.