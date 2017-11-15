GOP worries Northam may offer jobs to Republicans, flip party control

A Richmond newspaper reports Virginia Republicans are worried that Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam might offer a few GOP legislators administration appointments – and by so doing, potentially flip party control in both General Assembly houses to Democrats through special elections. As things stand now, Republicans hold very narrow majorities in both the State Senate and House of Delegates.

Click here for the Richmond Times-Dispatch story.









