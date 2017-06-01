Governor announces $95,000 in grants to spruce up downtowns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe is awarding $95,000 to seven Virginia towns and cities to help spruce up their downtowns. McAuliffe announced yesterday he was awarding grants to Culpeper, Marion, South Boston, Wytheville, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg and Staunton. The money will be used from projects ranging from a mural project to a hotel redesign.The Downtown Investment Grants, which administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, are meant to help revitalize historic downtown districts.