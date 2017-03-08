Governor approves license plate promoting highway safety

March 8th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed a bill into law that would create a new type of specialty license plate aimed at reducing distracted driving.The recently approved legislation authorizes the Department of Motor Vehicles to create special license plates for “supporters of highway safety.”Del. Tag Greason proposed the bill at the suggestion of high school students as a way to discourage the use of smart phones while driving.The legislation passed by chambers of the General Assembly with unanimous support. The new plates will cost $10 extra.

