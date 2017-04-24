Governor McAuliffe honors volunteers

April 24th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is praising nine individuals or organizations he says have made outstanding efforts to volunteer.The governor recently honored recipients of the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards at the executive mansion.They include GrandInvolve of Fairfax County, which pairs older adults with elementary school students and Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries of Chesterfield County, which provides free meals to the hungry through a mobile food cart.Other winners include SunTrust bank and Pepicelli’s Pizza in Ashland.







Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test