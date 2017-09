One of the major pipelines that sends gasoline to our region from the Gulf Coast has temporarily shut down because of disruptions created by Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath. The Colonial Pipeline extends from Houston to the New York area, and includes the terminal at Montvale. But as WLNI’s Evan Jones reports, there is no indication yet that our region will encounter any gasoline shortages.

09-01 Pipeline Shutdown Wrap-WLNI-WEB