Head-on crash on Route 122 kills Rocky Mount woman

From State Police: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. H. Cepelnik is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at 2:00 p.m. (Dec 19), on Route 122, one tenth of a mile north of Route 697 in Franklin County. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Toyota Camry which was traveling north on Route 122. The 2018 Chevrolet was driven by Rebecca Shively Wright, 58, of Collinsville, Va. Ms. Wright was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. The 2005 Toyota was driven by Doris Pauline Jones, 75, of Rocky Mount, Va. Ms. Jones was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist. The crash remains under investigation.