Health department program to dispense overdose reversal drug

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) – A Shenandoah Valley health department district is starting a pilot program to distribute naloxone, an opioid overdose-reversal drug.Health officials said in a news release recently that the Central Shenandoah Health District will join three community services boards in providing naloxone and free training for how to use it.The News-Leader reports individuals who have overdosed or their household members are among those who should consider having it on hand.Naloxone is also known by the brand-name Narcan. It can quickly revive someone who has stopped breathing after overdosing. In the past, the drug was available mostly through clinics, hospitals or first responders, but many states and retailers have been easing access.Virginia declared a statewide public health emergency over the rising number of opioid overdose deaths in November.